Woman shot, man arrested in Sherman Oaks domestic dispute

A man was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in Sherman Oaks after a 45-year-old woman was shot and wounded at the home they share, Los Angeles police said. The incident took place at about 4:47 a.m. on the 15000 block of Valleyheart Drive, said LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado.

