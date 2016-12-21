Woman shot, man arrested in Sherman Oaks domestic dispute
A man was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in Sherman Oaks after a 45-year-old woman was shot and wounded at the home they share, Los Angeles police said. The incident took place at about 4:47 a.m. on the 15000 block of Valleyheart Drive, said LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado.
