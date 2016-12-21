With the loss of its celebrities, Gen X ponders mortality
Fisher, a daughter of Hollywood roya... By TAMARA LUSH Associated Press Carrie Fisher and Florence Henderson - and other icons of Generation X's youth - are now gone, stolen by the cruel thief that is 2016. The year has left the... By TAMARA LUSH Associated Press Princess Leia was our first girl movie heroine, and we made our moms braid brunette yarn so we'd have earmuff buns for Halloween.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Obama would have WON
|20,753
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|TV Producer
|49
|Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati...
|10 hr
|EVille Ed
|2
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|21 hr
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|21 hr
|Momhearts
|31
|Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood
|Wed
|Chase Private Client
|2
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|Tue
|Mark Hurley
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC