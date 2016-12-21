Whatever happened to the Christmas bells at Santa Teresita in Duarte? Some neighbors want them back

Paul Liming, a nearby resident, who is spearheading the effort to get Santa Terisita Church and medical offices in Duarte on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 to turn on their chimes that once played Christmas music during the holiday. For the past several years, the church bell recordings that used to play during various holidays has gone silent, but Liming and other neighbors are efforting to get the chimes/music back on before Christmas Day.

