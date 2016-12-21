Weekend Box Office: 'Rogue One' Crossing $400M; 'La La Land' No. 1 Limited Release of 2016
Among 'La La Land's' fellow awards contenders, Denzel Washington's 'Fences,' 'Hidden Figures' and '20th Century Women' continue to impress. Gareth Edwards' Rogue One: A Star Wars Story continues to top the holiday box-office chart in North America, earning another $18.2 million Friday from 4,157 theaters as it prepares to cross the $400 million mark on New Year's Eve Day and become the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pros and Cons to Being a Famous Person
|3 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|1
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|5 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|2
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|6 hr
|Poo-Bear
|41
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|6 hr
|Poo-Bear
|5
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|7 hr
|Poo-Bear
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
|Teens Dating Teens, The Laws about Consent
|23 hr
|Baddboyfilms News LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC