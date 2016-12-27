Violent crime increases in L.A. for third straight year
A woman comforts the wife of a man who died in a shooting that left four dead and 12 others wounded at a home on 2900 block of South Rimpau Boulevard in West Adams. A woman comforts the wife of a man who died in a shooting that left four dead and 12 others wounded at a home on 2900 block of South Rimpau Boulevard in West Adams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens Dating Teens, The Laws about Consent
|6 hr
|Baddboyfilms News LA
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Obama could have WON
|20,758
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|10 hr
|fernandoguhz
|45
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|15 hr
|TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION
|3
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|15 hr
|TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|22 hr
|TV Producer
|57
|Review: Los Angeles Metro
|Thu
|Metro Los Angeles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC