Violent crime increases in L.A. for third straight year

A woman comforts the wife of a man who died in a shooting that left four dead and 12 others wounded at a home on 2900 block of South Rimpau Boulevard in West Adams. A woman comforts the wife of a man who died in a shooting that left four dead and 12 others wounded at a home on 2900 block of South Rimpau Boulevard in West Adams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.