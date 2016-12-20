Traveling through LAX this holiday we...

Traveling through LAX this holiday weekend? Herea s what to expect

Holiday traffic at Los Angeles International Airport was expected to be below normal this weekend, but was expected to tick up immediately after New Year's Day, LAX officials reported Saturday. Passenger volumes would likely be below average Saturday and Sunday, with 197,000 and 212,000 respective travelers, beating a daily average of 221,000 passengers this year, according to the Los Angeles World Airports, which runs LAX.

