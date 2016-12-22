Three skyscrapers planned near L.A. L...

Three skyscrapers planned near L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles by Chinese developer

Developer City Century wants to build interconnected high-rise residential towers on Olympic Boulevard in downtown L.A. Chinese developer City Century filed an application with city officials this week to build three residential towers across from L.A. Live as breakneck growth rolls on through downtown Los Angeles. The complex, called Olympia, could cost as much as $1 billion and house as many as 1,367 apartments or condominiums over shops and restaurants along Olympic Boulevard.

