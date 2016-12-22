Three skyscrapers planned near L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles by Chinese developer
Developer City Century wants to build interconnected high-rise residential towers on Olympic Boulevard in downtown L.A. Chinese developer City Century filed an application with city officials this week to build three residential towers across from L.A. Live as breakneck growth rolls on through downtown Los Angeles. The complex, called Olympia, could cost as much as $1 billion and house as many as 1,367 apartments or condominiums over shops and restaurants along Olympic Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|3 hr
|Click Monster
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|17 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|15
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|17 hr
|Go Skate Day
|3
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES ISMAILI DATING SITE
|23 hr
|Neelum
|1
|Check this out
|Fri
|Nicole
|1
|thinking (Jan '13)
|Fri
|Now_What-
|9
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC