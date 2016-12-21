TAO Group to hire 600 employees for L...

TAO Group to hire 600 employees for LA area

Monday Dec 19 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

TAO Group , a New York-based company that develops, owns and operates restaurants, casino-style lounges and a variety of other entertainment venues, plans to hire 600 employees in advance of its entry into the Los Angeles area, the company announced Monday. The company will be opening four venues, all in a one-block area at Selma Avenue and North Cahuenga Blvd. in Hollywood.

