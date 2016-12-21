Some of 2016's Best Theater Wasn't Found On Stage

Taking the true measure of any stage scene has little to do with box office receipts or number of productions or even stage awards. Rather, it is found in the vitality and vibrancy of experimental work - that ontological frontier of performance, the poetic imagination and the head-scratching unknown where zeitgeists are first forged in the viscerally powerful and unstreamable terms that remain unique to the theater: the live relationship between actor and audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.