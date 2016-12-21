SoCal Marine killed trying to help suspected DUI driver
A Marine was hit and killed on a Southern California freeway when he stopped to help a suspected drunk driver who had been in a crash, officials said. NBC Los Angeles reported that Enrico Antonio Rojo, 29, of Ontario, was driving his family to the airport about 1:30 a.m. Monday when he stopped on Interstate 10 near Mountain View Avenue to help a woman whose vehicle had crashed with a tractor-trailer and flipped onto its roof, according to the Redlands Fire Department.
