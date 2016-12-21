'Rogue One' Box Office Nears $350M in...

'Rogue One' Box Office Nears $350M in U.S.; 'Sing' Croons Loudly on Tuesday

9 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Lucasfilm's and Disney's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story continues to rule the year-end holidays, earning an estimated $22.5 million Tuesday from 4,157 theaters as the stand-alone prequel prepares to cross the $350 million mark at the North American box office Wednesday. And by the end of New Year's weekend, the stand-alone Star Wars prequel should clear $400 million domestically, a feat accomplished by only two other 2016 releases, Disney/Pixar's Finding Dory and Disney/Marvel's Captain America: Civil War .

Los Angeles, CA

