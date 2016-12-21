Rescue Mission rehab resident to mark sobriety with Rose Parade wagon ride
Robert Brandt drank himself from a Playa del Rey home with an ocean view to the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row. Now sober, he will join mission officials in a first-ever Gospel Wagon appearance in the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
