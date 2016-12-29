Relative of girl killed in hit-and-run says she had run away but always called home
A relative of a teenager killed by a hit-and-run driver near Canyon Country on Monday says the girl had been missing since September but recently promised to return home. Desiree Lawson, 15, was struck and killed by a vehicle about 8:40 p.m. in the 27500 block of Sierra Highway just south of Soledad Canyon Road, said Sgt.
