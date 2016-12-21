Recover from a New Yeara s Eve hangover by eating well the next morning
For those partying hard on New Year Eve, the best way to get over the hangover is with a hearty breakfast at one of the most popular downtown restaurants, Original Pantry Cafe, at 877 S. Figueroa in Los Angeles. For many, there will be drinking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
|Teens Dating Teens, The Laws about Consent
|14 hr
|Baddboyfilms News LA
|1
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|18 hr
|fernandoguhz
|45
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|23 hr
|TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION
|3
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|23 hr
|TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|Fri
|TV Producer
|57
|Review: Los Angeles Metro
|Thu
|Metro Los Angeles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC