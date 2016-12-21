Midtown gold thief may be hiding in Los Angeles
Julio Nivelo, 53, who also goes by David Vargas, is wanted for stealing $1.5 million in gold flakes off a truck in Midtown. The thieving leprechaun who stole a $1.5 million barrel of gold flakes from the back of an armored truck in Midtown has a taste for whimsy - police found a photo of him superimposed on Elliott's flying bicycle from "E.T." Police released that photo, and several others, in the hopes of catching the crook, who they now describe as a "professional thief" with ties to California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|1 hr
|The Western Front
|14
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES ISMAILI DATING SITE
|1 hr
|Neelum
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Check this out
|23 hr
|Nicole
|1
|thinking (Jan '13)
|Fri
|Now_What-
|9
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|President Trump going to crack down on Sanctuar...
|Wed
|Fear ISIS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC