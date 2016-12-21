Midtown gold thief may be hiding in Los Angeles

Julio Nivelo, 53, who also goes by David Vargas, is wanted for stealing $1.5 million in gold flakes off a truck in Midtown. The thieving leprechaun who stole a $1.5 million barrel of gold flakes from the back of an armored truck in Midtown has a taste for whimsy - police found a photo of him superimposed on Elliott's flying bicycle from "E.T." Police released that photo, and several others, in the hopes of catching the crook, who they now describe as a "professional thief" with ties to California.

