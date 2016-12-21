Mark Hamill, William Shatner and More...

Mark Hamill, William Shatner and More Send Their Love to Carrie Fisher After Heart Attack

Yesterday Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Carrie Fisher, most well known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, suffered a heart attack Friday while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was transported to UCLA Medical Center and was "out of the emergency room" but still being treated when THR spoke to her brother, Todd Fisher, around 4 p.m. Though best known for her work in Star Wars , Fisher has had an acting career that spans four decades with roles in such films as When Harry Met Sally and appearances on TV series like 30 Rock .

Los Angeles, CA

