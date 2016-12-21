Man shot, killed at Los Angeles High Memorial Park
The fatal shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. near the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police. Officers from the LAPD's Wilshire Division responded to a “shots fired” call in the park and found the man on the ground, unresponsive and unconscious, with gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|2 hr
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|2 hr
|Momhearts
|31
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|TV Producer
|45
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood
|11 hr
|Chase Private Client
|2
|Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati...
|13 hr
|Joan
|1
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|Tue
|Mark Hurley
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC