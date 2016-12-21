Man shot, killed at Los Angeles High ...

Man shot, killed at Los Angeles High Memorial Park

The fatal shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. near the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police. Officers from the LAPD's Wilshire Division responded to a “shots fired” call in the park and found the man on the ground, unresponsive and unconscious, with gunshot wounds.

