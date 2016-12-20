Man held in presumed killing of ex-reality show contestant
Police searched a home Tuesday for the body of a former reality TV show contestant who vanished over the weekend after attending a birthday party at a California beerhall. Jackie Rogers was arrested on suspicion of murdering Lisa Marie Naegle and police went to his home in Lennox after he told investigators her body was there, police spokesman Tony Im said.
