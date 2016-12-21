Man charged with killing ex-reality T...

Man charged with killing ex-reality TV contestant

In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, file photo, police and coroner's officials investigate a home in the Lennox area of Los Angeles as they search for Lisa Marie Naegle, who has been missing since the previous weekend. A body believed to be that of the former reality show contestant was found buried in the backyard, after a man in one of her nursing classes pointed police to the shallow grave as they questioned him in the woman's disappearance, authorities said.

