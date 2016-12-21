Man charged with killing ex-reality TV contestant

In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, file photo, police and coroner's officials investigate a home in the Lennox area of Los Angeles as they search for Lisa Marie Naegle, who has been missing since the previous weekend. A body believed to be that of the former reality show contestant was found buried in the backyard, after a man in one of her nursing classes pointed police to the shallow grave as they questioned him in the woman's disappearance, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.