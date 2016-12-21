Man, 20, killed in stabbing in East LA

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death near Belvedere County Park in East Los Angeles and there are no leads on a suspect, authorities said today. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.