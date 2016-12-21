Los Angeles sues Boyle Heights recycl...

Los Angeles sues Boyle Heights recycling center after massive pile of trash burns for 6 weeks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Los Angeles Times

A Boyle Heights recycling center is overrun with piles of trash two stories high and poses a health hazard to nearby businesses and the public, the Los Angeles city attorney's office claims in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. Seeking to put the Clean Up America property at 2900 E. Lugo St. into receivership following a smoldering fire in September that took weeks to put out, the city attorney's office says the property owners have shown "blatant disregard" for environmental and city regulations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 1 hr The Western Front 14
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES ISMAILI DATING SITE 1 hr Neelum 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Dudley 20,741
Check this out 23 hr Nicole 1
thinking (Jan '13) Fri Now_What- 9
News My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016 Thu USS LIBERTY 1
President Trump going to crack down on Sanctuar... Wed Fear ISIS 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at December 24 at 8:22AM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,928

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC