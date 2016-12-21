Los Angeles sues Boyle Heights recycling center after massive pile of trash burns for 6 weeks

A Boyle Heights recycling center is overrun with piles of trash two stories high and poses a health hazard to nearby businesses and the public, the Los Angeles city attorney's office claims in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. Seeking to put the Clean Up America property at 2900 E. Lugo St. into receivership following a smoldering fire in September that took weeks to put out, the city attorney's office says the property owners have shown "blatant disregard" for environmental and city regulations.

