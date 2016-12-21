Los Angeles Mayor To Proclaim January 4th 'Day Of The Doors'
On January 4, 1967 The Doors issued their self-titled debut album on Elektra Records, which contained such iconic songs as "Light My Fire," "Break On Through " and "The End." The Doors formed in Los Angeles and the band's home city will honor them on the upcoming 50th anniversary of their debut LP with "Day Of The Doors."
