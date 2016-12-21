Long-dead actors can now appear in new movies, but would they want to?

In this Friday, July 10, 2015 file photo, from left, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford attend a panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a family publicist said Fisher died at the age of 60. Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60. She is best known for her role as as the iconic Princess Leia, and later went on to establish herself as an author and screenwriter.

