Long-dead actors can now appear in ne...

Long-dead actors can now appear in new movies, but would they want to?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

In this Friday, July 10, 2015 file photo, from left, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford attend a panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a family publicist said Fisher died at the age of 60. Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60. She is best known for her role as as the iconic Princess Leia, and later went on to establish herself as an author and screenwriter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
Teens Dating Teens, The Laws about Consent 15 hr Baddboyfilms News LA 1
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 19 hr fernandoguhz 45
Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa... Fri TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION 3
DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY ! Fri TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION 1
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) Fri TV Producer 57
Review: Los Angeles Metro Thu Metro Los Angeles 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at December 31 at 12:32PM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,401

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC