LA punk legends X celebrate 40 years at the Roxy

18 hrs ago

The band exploded onto the scene nearly 40 years ago, and while many of its counterparts left the stage long ago, X is still going strong. Next year will mark four decades since the band's 1977 debut, but the band is celebrating early with the X-mas 40th Anniversary Celebration tour.

