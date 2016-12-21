'La La Land' is director's love letter to musicals, Los Angeles

Each of his three features has revolved around the power of rhythm. While his low-budget 2009 film about a struggling trumpeter, "Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench," wasn't widely seen, his 2014 followup, "Whiplash," in which a fledgling jazz drummer goes to war with his monstrous music professor, was a breakout smash and an Oscar winner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.