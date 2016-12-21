'La La Land' is director's love letter to musicals, Los Angeles
Each of his three features has revolved around the power of rhythm. While his low-budget 2009 film about a struggling trumpeter, "Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench," wasn't widely seen, his 2014 followup, "Whiplash," in which a fledgling jazz drummer goes to war with his monstrous music professor, was a breakout smash and an Oscar winner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|1 hr
|The Western Front
|14
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES ISMAILI DATING SITE
|1 hr
|Neelum
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Check this out
|23 hr
|Nicole
|1
|thinking (Jan '13)
|Fri
|Now_What-
|9
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|President Trump going to crack down on Sanctuar...
|Wed
|Fear ISIS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC