'La La Land,' 'Hidden Figures' Among Season's Movies That Went the Film Route

The filmmakers behind some notable Oscar contenders, including a few that opened or expanded during the holidays, chose to shoot on film. Cinematographer Linus Sandgren selected film for his colorful rendering of Los Angeles in Damien Chazelle's musical La La Land; Charlotte Bruus Christensen used film for Denzel Washington's Broadway play adaptation Fences; and Mandy Walker also chose 35mm for Theodore Melfi's Hidden Figures , which stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae as NASA mathematicians who made important contributions to launching John Glenn into space.

