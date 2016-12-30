L.A. councilman proposes banning adul...

L.A. councilman proposes banning adults unaccompanied by a child from playgrounds

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Primo Trunell, 2, plays with his father, Jeffrey Trunell, of Los Angeles, at a city playground in Silver Lake. On a warm December day in Silver Lake, a nanny gently pushed a sleepy-looking toddler on a swing at a city playground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teens Dating Teens, The Laws about Consent 9 hr Baddboyfilms News LA 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Obama could have WON 20,758
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 13 hr fernandoguhz 45
Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa... 18 hr TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION 3
DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY ! 18 hr TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION 1
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) Fri TV Producer 57
Review: Los Angeles Metro Thu Metro Los Angeles 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at December 31 at 4:38AM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,274 • Total comments across all topics: 277,484,301

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC