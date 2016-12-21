Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins one of California's top political consulting firms
Juan Rodriguez, the campaign manager for state Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris' successful bid for the U.S. Senate, is joining the San Francisco-based political consulting team led by veteran Ace Smith, who has worked for Hillary Clinton and Gov. Jerry Brown.
