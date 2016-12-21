How one band got into the biggest party of the year at LAa s Grand Park
And now, as they prepare to release a new album, the Afro-Latin funk outfit Jungle Fire is set to perform at another party, and this one with more than 50,000 expected to attend. The 10-piece band made up of musicians whose individual resumes include gigs with Steve Wonder, U2, Celia Cruz and LCD Soundsystem, will play their biggest show as Jungle Fire when they headline the Grand Park + The Music Center's N.Y.E.L.A. celebration Saturday.
