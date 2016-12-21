Home for Christmas: San Pedroa s Blue Butterfly Village provides home and hope for women vets
Army veteran Tasha Rogers and her two children, Zoe, 3, and Adam, 1, live in the Blue Butterfly Village in San Pedro, a 73-unit town home community used for vets who were homeless, as Rogers once was. Above, Rogers and Zoe play with a Leap Frog while Adam naps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|1 hr
|TomFontana
|22
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|TV Producer
|15
|New fashion stars include Mara, Stone and Chastain (Feb '12)
|9 hr
|AliceSimon
|4
|Neo-Nazis among the hopefuls running for local ... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|David f Miller
|52
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|12 hr
|Click Monster
|3
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|15 hr
|Sugar Skate Supply
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC