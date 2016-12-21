Governor Brown Appoints Six to Los An...

Governor Brown Appoints Six to Los Angeles County Superior Court

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Firdaus F. Dordi, Mark H. Epstein, Ruben N. Garcia, Gary I. Micon, Kevin S. Rosenberg and P. Tamu Usher to judgeships in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dordi, 46, of Los Angeles, has been a partner, co-founder and attorney at Dordi, Williams, Cohen LLP since 2014.

