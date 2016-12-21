Gold Thief Also Stole Jimmy Choos and Jewelry in Truck Robbery Spree: NYPD

Police officials say Julio Nivelo, an ex-con deported four times to his native Ecuador, started his recent Big Apple spree of snatching items from the back of unattended trucks on May 6 on the Upper East Side, where he ran off with four boxes containing a variety of items at 2:15 p.m. at Park Avenue and East 62nd Street. Three days later, police say he struck again outside 699 Madison Ave., grabbing a box of Jimmy Choo shoes, which he dropped when the driver suddenly yelled at him to stop.

