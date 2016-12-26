From Broadway to the Green: First Nig...

From Broadway to the Green: First Night Morris County brings Great White Way to Morristown

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Morristown Green

Three performers who have sung in some of the musical theater's biggest smashes will be at the Presbyterian Church in Morristown for a reprise performance - singing the songs they have sung on the New York stage and in theaters throughout the nation. It's a not-to-be missed treat for fans of shows from Evita to Wicked , and composers from Stephen Sondheim to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Kurt Weill .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morristown Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
crestmont funding is a scam company (May '15) 1 hr yeesy 2
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 32
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 5 hr TomFontana 35
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 12 hr Baddboyfilms News 10
2016 Post Offices Open Christmas Eve, New Year... 21 hr Joe 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr hillbilly jim 20,746
News New fashion stars include Mara, Stone and Chastain (Feb '12) Mon AliceSimon 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Earthquake
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,878 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,702

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC