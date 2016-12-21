From a Moonlighta to a Fences,a movie...

From a Moonlighta to a Fences,a movie awards season bursts with color

If the Oscars turn out to be "so white" again next year, it will not be for a lack of candidates. A handful of critically acclaimed movies featuring people of color are vying for awards attention this year, ranging from a Pulitzer Prize-winning family drama to historical tales of men and women fighting for dignity.

