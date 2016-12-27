Following Cardiac Episode, Beloved Ca...

Following Cardiac Episode, Beloved Carrie Fisher Dies

10 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

Though reports indicated she was on the mend, actress and writer Carrie Fisher died this week in Los Angeles following a cardiac episode on a flight from London. Known for both her iconic Princess Leia role in the Star Wars franchise, as well as her wit and humor, Fisher was long a refeshing to antidote to Hollywood's antiseptic igenues.

