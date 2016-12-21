Fans react to death of Debbie Reynolds, just a day after daughter Carrie Fishera s death
Carrie Fisher presents her mother, Debbie Reynolds, with the lifetime achievement award at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards telecast at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday January 25, 2014. It didn't take long for remembrances of Debbie Reynolds to flood social media - the legendary Hollywood actress died on Wednesday at 84 after suffering a medical emergency at her home in Hollywood Hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati...
|4 hr
|EVille Ed
|2
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|TV Producer
|46
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,749
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|15 hr
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|15 hr
|Momhearts
|31
|Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood
|23 hr
|Chase Private Client
|2
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|Tue
|Mark Hurley
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC