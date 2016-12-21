Fans react to death of Debbie Reynold...

Fans react to death of Debbie Reynolds, just a day after daughter Carrie Fishera s death

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Carrie Fisher presents her mother, Debbie Reynolds, with the lifetime achievement award at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards telecast at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday January 25, 2014. It didn't take long for remembrances of Debbie Reynolds to flood social media - the legendary Hollywood actress died on Wednesday at 84 after suffering a medical emergency at her home in Hollywood Hills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati... 4 hr EVille Ed 2
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 7 hr TV Producer 46
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr I despise most pe... 20,749
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... 15 hr Christian Taliban 3
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 15 hr Momhearts 31
Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood 23 hr Chase Private Client 2
Http://miamicocatea.com Tue Mark Hurley 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,919 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,590

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC