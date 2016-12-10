Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling on Oscar contender 'La La Land'
Emma Stone has one Oscar nomination to her name and seems poised for another with her wondrous turn in Damien Chazelle's new song-and-dance film "La La Land." Yet, like her "La La Land" character, there was a time when she was rejected or completely ignored during auditions in Los Angeles and had her heart set on parts that didn't come through.
