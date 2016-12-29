Decision on former Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel's parole...

State parole officials Thursday postponed a decision on setting free Patricia Krenwinkel, a follower of Charles Manson and convicted killer, after the woman's attorney made new claims that she had been abused by Manson or another person. The two-person panel from the the Board of Parole Hearings "felt information discussed at the hearing was cause for an investigation," the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

