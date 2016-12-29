Decision on former Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel's parole...
State parole officials Thursday postponed a decision on setting free Patricia Krenwinkel, a follower of Charles Manson and convicted killer, after the woman's attorney made new claims that she had been abused by Manson or another person. The two-person panel from the the Board of Parole Hearings "felt information discussed at the hearing was cause for an investigation," the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,755
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|TV Producer
|56
|Review: Los Angeles Metro
|5 hr
|Metro Los Angeles
|1
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|6 hr
|Metrolink SCRRA
|1
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|7 hr
|DR number
|37
|Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati...
|20 hr
|EVille Ed
|2
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|Wed
|Christian Taliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC