Debbie Reynolds Fast Facts
APRIL 20: Actress/author Debbie Reynolds attends the 18th Annual LA Times Festival Of Books at USC on April 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Marriages: Eddie Fisher ; Harry Karl ; Richard Hamlett Has been known to say, "Yes, I'm Princess Leia's mother" when referring to her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, who played the character in the Star Wars movie universe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|TV Producer
|46
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,750
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|10 hr
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|10 hr
|Momhearts
|31
|Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood
|18 hr
|Chase Private Client
|2
|Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati...
|21 hr
|Joan
|1
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|Tue
|Mark Hurley
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC