Debbie Reynolds Fast Facts

Debbie Reynolds Fast Facts

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

APRIL 20: Actress/author Debbie Reynolds attends the 18th Annual LA Times Festival Of Books at USC on April 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Marriages: Eddie Fisher ; Harry Karl ; Richard Hamlett Has been known to say, "Yes, I'm Princess Leia's mother" when referring to her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, who played the character in the Star Wars movie universe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 2 hr TV Producer 46
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr I despise most pe... 20,750
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... 10 hr Christian Taliban 3
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 10 hr Momhearts 31
Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood 18 hr Chase Private Client 2
Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati... 21 hr Joan 1
Http://miamicocatea.com Tue Mark Hurley 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,339

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC