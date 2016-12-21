Debbie Reynolds Fast Facts

APRIL 20: Actress/author Debbie Reynolds attends the 18th Annual LA Times Festival Of Books at USC on April 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Marriages: Eddie Fisher ; Harry Karl ; Richard Hamlett Has been known to say, "Yes, I'm Princess Leia's mother" when referring to her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, who played the character in the Star Wars movie universe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.