Communities gather across Los Angeles...

Communities gather across Los Angeles to share Christmas morning with thousands of homeless people

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Actor Dick Van Dyke, center, joins other volunteers in song outside the Midnight Mission on Christmas Day. The line outside the Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles began two days ago, as hundreds of men, women and their children waited patiently for a warm meal and a toy from Santa's Village on Christmas morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 6 min TV Producer 8
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 1 hr Coal is King 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr jjohn 20,745
Boycott Cheesecake Factory. 7 hr TexVet 1
Http://miamicocatea.com 10 hr Click Monster 2
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... Sat Go Skate Day 3
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES ISMAILI DATING SITE Sat Neelum 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,863

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC