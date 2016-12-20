California to cap off year with more ...

California to cap off year with more rain, snow

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Porterville Recorder

A man looks at opposing traffic as he crosses N. Placentia Ave. as a light, warm rain falls on Friday morning, Dec. 30, 2016, in Anaheim. California's wet December is drawing to a close with even more rain and snow in a welcome respite amid years of drought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Porterville Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 52 min nuffing woiks burp 20,765
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 5 hr SBobSPants 48
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 5 hr Turk 809
Review: Jurassic World Resort Park 8 hr Jurassic World LA 4
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 16 hr Genl Forrest 42
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Sun Macylee722 57
Pros and Cons to Being a Famous Person Sat Baddboyfilms News 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,332 • Total comments across all topics: 277,531,514

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC