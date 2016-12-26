Bring on the street vendors: They'll make L.A. a better walking city
Maria Franco, center right, a street vendor for the past 12 years, sells fruits in L.A.'s Fashion District on Oct. 29, 2015. Maria Franco, center right, a street vendor for the past 12 years, sells fruits in L.A.'s Fashion District on Oct. 29, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|20 min
|The Walking Dead
|31
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|29 min
|TV Producer
|16
|2016 Post Offices Open Christmas Eve, New Year...
|6 hr
|Joe
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|New fashion stars include Mara, Stone and Chastain (Feb '12)
|17 hr
|AliceSimon
|4
|Neo-Nazis among the hopefuls running for local ... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|David f Miller
|52
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|20 hr
|Click Monster
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC