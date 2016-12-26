'Brendon didn't have to die': Family ...

'Brendon didn't have to die': Family of man fatally shot by LAPD in...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Brittany Glenn looks through pictures of her brother Brendon, who was shot and killed by a Los Angeles police officer last year in Venice, as their mother, Sheri Camprone, looks on. In the photo, Brendon Glenn is holding his son, Avery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 2 hr TV Producer 15
News New fashion stars include Mara, Stone and Chastain (Feb '12) 4 hr AliceSimon 4
News Neo-Nazis among the hopefuls running for local ... (Oct '10) 4 hr David f Miller 52
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 6 hr The Golden Bear 19
Http://miamicocatea.com 7 hr Click Monster 3
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 10 hr Sugar Skate Supply 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr jjohn 20,745
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,041 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,054

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC