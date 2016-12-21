Black Lives Matter Activist Hit With Restraining Order From L.A. Police Commissioner
The president of the Los Angeles Police Commission has filed a request for a temporary restraining order against a prominent member of Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles alleging a pattern of stalking and violent threats. The Black Lives Matter activist, Trevor Gerard, denies the allegations, which he says distort the truth and are politically motivated.
