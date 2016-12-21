Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Repor...

Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Reported in Venice

Read more: LA Weekly

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today was investigating reports of multiple cases of antibiotic-resistant infections in Venice. The action comes as a community group known as the Venice Stakeholders Association , long critical of the area's homeless situation, announced that six cases of "apparent MRSA" have been reported.

