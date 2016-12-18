Activists take to the streets to protest Donald Trump ahead of electoral college vote
There are 14 comments on the Los Angeles Times story from Monday Dec 19, titled Activists take to the streets to protest Donald Trump ahead of electoral college vote. In it, Los Angeles Times reports that:
Hundreds of activists marched through the streets of downtown Los Angeles to protest against President-elect Donald Trump. A coalition of activist groups on Sunday took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles to protest against some of the labor and immigration policies proposed by President-elect Donald Trump , a day before he is expected to officially claim victory in the nation's presidential contest.
#1 Thursday
activist definition 2016, A person which does not contribute to their economic self sufficiency, who vomits at the thought of employment, and has ample time to disrupt the people that do.
|
#2 Thursday
Notice that they're doing it in Los Angeles, not in Nashville, Atlanta, or anywhere in the South. That's 'cause they know what would happen to their sorry asses down in Dixie. Law didn't do it, the men whose way to work they blocked would. Lots of folks south of the Ohio River are now carrying Louisville sluggers behind the truck seat for just such an occasion.
|
#3 Thursday
I sure hope the hell your not smoking marijuana.
|
#4 Thursday
Soon there will be baseball bat laws banning carrying of bats. You may be able to get a CC permit to carry a bat, IF you have a clean record AND have a job protecting valuable items, not including humans.
|
#5 Yesterday
All you Billy Bobb's carry them bats for different reasons. That's why you all got splinters up your azzes. Crazier still is you dumbells use that pine tar as a lubricant........LOL!
|
#6 Yesterday
Something being illegal has never matter a hell of a lot to the good old boys in Dixie.
Besides, that kind of law would never pass in Dixie. Only in California, Chicago, or New York / New England.
Interesting idea: Last time the South tried to secede from the Union. Well, we learned a thing or two. This time the South, along with the rural Midwest / Plains / West states will call a Constitutional convention (it only takes 38 states, and Mr. Trump carried more than that), adopt a Constitutional amendment that expels the liberal Blue states from the Union, and then the same 38 states can ratify it. Wallah! The liberals are expelled from the U.S.A.
|
#7 Yesterday
Hot Dam, for once your talking sense. There's nothing better than for the Western Front,{California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, New Mexico & Hawaii} would rather do than secede from the Red Trump/Putinstan. The Eastern seaboard can follow suit, when they feel like it. There no need for a civil war or any insurrection at all.
|
#8 Yesterday
And a Trump wall around all of the Libertard areas making sure they stay where put.
|
#9 Yesterday
A wall would not be needed to keep the Western Front out, it would be to keep you Redfreaks In.
|
#10 Yesterday
They no longer protest for long in Minnesota, too phocking cold....
HAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHH HAHAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAH AAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAH
Even the pipeline protesters have given up from protesting in the fridged cold of ND. They have retreated to Indian Casinos of ND.
|
#11 Yesterday
We use a perfectly legal GUN to defend our selves.
http://www.paslode.com/product/cordless-xp-fr...
180 nails per min.
Magazine capacity one strip of nails, 35 nails.
So in 10 seconds you can shoot 35 nails at an intruder. And it's designed for quick reloading.
All ya have to do is circumvent the safety that prevents shooting unless you have the nailer pressed against something.
A criminal faced with a Paslode will retreat, AND you can use the nailer to build things as well.
HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH AHAHHHHAHAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH AHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAAHA HHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAH
|
#12 18 hrs ago
After ya plug them 35 times they look like a porky pine.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHHAAAAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAAHAH
|
#14 2 hrs ago
You may have to do that in Calafornicationia. Here in Dixie we just go down to the sporting goods store and buy an AR-15.
|
#15 1 hr ago
Buy all the hardware you can, gather up all you can. You Red State goobers can whoop & holler all you want. But thing is nowadays it ain't like the Hatfields & McCoys. In fact we don't even have to look at or for you..........
|
