a Night at the Stork Club Heads to Hollywood
After two successful runs on the Big Island of Hawaii, A Night at the Stork Club moves to Hollywood's Three Clubs for a limited run January 7-8, 2017. The original production featured critically acclaimed vocalists Justin John Moniz and Ashley Lambert, alongside New York City jazz pianist, Phil Kadet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|43 min
|Duval Stowers OG
|14
|Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood
|1 hr
|Chase Private Client
|2
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|TV Producer
|39
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|20,747
|Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati...
|4 hr
|Joan
|1
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|6 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|16 hr
|Mark Hurley
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC