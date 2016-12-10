a Night at the Stork Club Heads to Ho...

a Night at the Stork Club Heads to Hollywood

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

After two successful runs on the Big Island of Hawaii, A Night at the Stork Club moves to Hollywood's Three Clubs for a limited run January 7-8, 2017. The original production featured critically acclaimed vocalists Justin John Moniz and Ashley Lambert, alongside New York City jazz pianist, Phil Kadet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 43 min Duval Stowers OG 14
Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood 1 hr Chase Private Client 2
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 39
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr TOXIC COPS 20,747
Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati... 4 hr Joan 1
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... 6 hr Le Jimbo 1
Http://miamicocatea.com 16 hr Mark Hurley 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,933 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,165

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC