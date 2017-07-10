June 23, 1959 - " Klaus Fuchs released

June 23, 1959 - " Klaus Fuchs released

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: History Television

After only nine years in prison, Klaus Fuchs, the German-born Los Alamos scientist whose espionage helped the USSR build their first atomic and hydrogen bombs, is released from a British prison. Fuchs immediately left Britain for communist East Germany, where he resumed his scientific career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at History Television.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Alamos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bruce Thompson v. City of Albuquerque Ray Schul... Jun 20 pugnose 1
Los Alamos Music Forum (Nov '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 20
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Feb '17 justice is just a... 7,120
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan '17 You forgot 24
Police Activity Yesterday ? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Pamela Simonton 1
News The Latest: Supporters line up for Trump in Alb... (May '16) May '16 wowed 4
See all Los Alamos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Alamos Forum Now

Los Alamos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Alamos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Los Alamos, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,829 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC