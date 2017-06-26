Community meeting planned today to address growing fire
A fire burning the Jemez Mountains has almost doubled in size since Friday morning, Santa Fe National Forest officials said Saturday. The Cajete Fire is estimated to have burned through 1,314 acres as of late Friday night, based on an infrared survey conducted by the U.S. Forest Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Los Alamos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Thompson v. City of Albuquerque Ray Schul...
|Jun 20
|pugnose
|1
|Los Alamos Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|justice is just a...
|7,120
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|You forgot
|24
|Police Activity Yesterday ? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pamela Simonton
|1
|The Latest: Supporters line up for Trump in Alb... (May '16)
|May '16
|wowed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Alamos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC