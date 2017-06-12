A fun romp through the atomic West
President Donald Trump may be putting the atomic West back on the map. Not only has Trump said that he would not rule out using nuclear weapons, but his proposed budget increases funding for nuclear weapons, even as it makes cuts to the Department of Energy overall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Alamos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Los Alamos Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|justice is just a...
|7,120
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|You forgot
|24
|Police Activity Yesterday ? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pamela Simonton
|1
|The Latest: Supporters line up for Trump in Alb... (May '16)
|May '16
|wowed
|4
|Danny K Burns, The Finishing Touch (Feb '16)
|May '16
|Hope
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Alamos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC